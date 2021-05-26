Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon’s plans to buy MGM recall the studio’s origins

By PJ Grisar
Forward
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has nabbed a lion in winter. The retail and entertainment giant announced Wednesday that it would acquire MGM, the storied movie studio for $8.5 billion, giving them the keys to franchises like James Bond and Rocky, and landing the flagging studio around $3 billion more than its valuation. If all this consolidation seems like a product of the 21st century’s rapacious online monopolies, it’s actually true to the spirit of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s multihyphenate origins.

forward.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Kerkorian
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
David Fincher
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Ted Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Amazon Studios#Mgm#Movie Studios#Hollywood Studios#Movie Theaters#Rocky#Jews#Polish#Goldwyn Pictures#United Artists#Italian#Metro Goldwyn Mayer#Origins#Upstart Studios#Classics#Franchises#Producer#Recall#Production Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
BusinessThe Conversation

Will Amazon’s purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix’s reign?

The ruthless war between the world’s leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
Aerospace & Defensethevibes.com

Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space on Blue Origin flight

AMAZON founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday he will fly into space next month on the first human flight launched by his Blue Origin rocket firm. "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos said on his Instagram account.
Small BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Vimeo Spinoff, AutoZone News, and a Look at What Amazon's Planning

IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) spins off video tools business Vimeo as a stand-alone public company. AutoZone's (NYSE:AZO) latest same-store sales growth was in the zone of greatness. In this episode of MarketFoolery, host Chris Hill and Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma analyze those stories and discuss Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) closing in on its latest acquisition target: MGM Studios.
Jefferson Parish, LAwbrz.com

NOLA's Swaybox Studios plans expansion of animation production for movies,TV

JEFFERSON PARISH - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that Swaybox Studios in Jefferson Parish will expand its animation production operations under Louisiana’s Entertainment Job Creation Program. Swaybox creates original content, featuring a unique combination of puppetry and animation, for feature films and television. The company will create six new...
BusinessCult of Mac

Apple won’t buy a Hollywood studio because it’s ‘afraid of shareholder blowback’

Tim Cook is “afraid of [the] shareholder blowback” that might come with buying a Hollywood studio, claims one executive, quoted in a new story from the Hollywood Reporter. The article, published Wednesday, suggests that Apple missed out on buying MGM Studios because it wasn’t bold enough to do so. Amazon recently snapped up MGM, home of the James Bond movies, for a massive $8.45 billion. Apple was supposedly in the bidding at some point, but didn’t wind up going through with it.
Violent CrimesScreendaily

Amazon Studios sets first German original feature film ‘One Night Off’

Martin Schreier’s comedy One Night Off is to become Amazon Studios’ first local feature film production in Germany. The script by comedy specialists Murmel Clausen (Manitou’s Shoe) and Doron Wisotzky (What A Man) centres on 24-year-old music enthusiast Noah (Tribes Of Europa’s Emilio Sakraya) who must look after his baby overnight for the first time.
BusinessStreet.Com

Why This Analyst Likes the MGM Deal for Amazon Prime's Ecosystem

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Days take place on June 21 and June 22. Ahead of one of Amazon's biggest events of the year, what is Jeff Marks--senior portfolio analyst for Action Alerts PLUS--watching in this stock, which is owned by the portfolio?. Watch the video above for more.
TV Seriesglittermagrocks.com

Amazon Studio’s ‘Invincible’ Will Have Viewers on the Edge of Their Seats

Amazon Prime Video’s new show, Invincible, is not your average superhero show. This must-see show centers around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun.) From having his awkward moments to making teenage mistakes, viewers will love how relatable Mark is. Shortly into the series, Mark finds out he has superpowers like his father, the world’s strongest superhero and the protector of Earth, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon's MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon's Purchase of MGM Will Do Little for Amazon Stock

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) intent to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion led to a muted reaction in its stock. The e-commerce conglomerate moved higher by about $6 per share, a 0.2% gain. While the acquisition makes perfect sense in the minds of some, the lack of price action in Wednesday trading may warrant a deeper look.
Moviesasumetech.com

James Bond: The impact of MGM’s Amazon deal on the 007 movie franchise explained EXCLUSIVE

Earlier this week James Bond studio MGM was purchased for $8.45 billion by tech giant Amazon. Since the announcement, movie fans have been wondering what the deal will mean for the film franchise going forwards, other than producer Barbara Broccoli’s commitment to keep making 007 movies for cinemas worldwide. Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk, Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who has interviewed key franchise players over the years, weighed in on what he thinks will happen next.