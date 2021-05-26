Minnesota Men’s Tennis: Troost and Lobak Upset #1 Seed in NCAA Championships

The Gophers men’s tennis team only had two representatives make the NCAA Tournament this spring in what is currently their final season as a varsity program, but the pair is trying to send out the Gophers with a bang. Minnesota’s #1 doubles team of sophomore Siim Troost and senior Vlad Lobak qualified for the NCAA doubles championships that began play on Monday in the round of 32. The Gopher duo picked up an easy 6-1, 6-3, straight-set victory over Jim Hendrix and Victor Chaw of Samford. That win advanced them to the Round of 16 on Tuesday where they would meet the #1 seed Tim Sandkaulen and Finn Reynolds of Ole Miss.