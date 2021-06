Wolfy is back for another year. The Connecticut Whale have kicked off their 2021 offseason by announcing the signing of veteran forward Alyssa Wohlfeiler. Wohfeiler, 32, is coming off a brilliant performance in Lake Placid where she established herself as one of the best playmaking forwards in the league. She scored one goal and picked up four assists — three of which were primary — in four games for the Whale last season to lead the team in scoring. She also put 13 shots on net and picked up four of her five points at evens.