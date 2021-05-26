Lincoln Fire and Rescue battle flames at vacant home Tuesday night

(David McNew/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished a large fire in a vacant residence Tuesday evening, reported 1011Now.

LFR said they received numerous calls for a fire at a home near 39th and Vine streets around just after 11 p.m.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gregg said crews battled a heavy fire on the front side of the home .but were able to get it under control in about 15 minutes.

Reports from neighbors that the previous owners abandoned the vacant home roughly a year ago were confirmed by LFR.

"Even though there were reports that the house was vacant, we did do a primary search of the structure to make sure that no one was inside," Chief Gregg said. "Fortunately, we did not find anyone inside."

According to authorities, the structure is a total loss with an estimated value of $116,000.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.