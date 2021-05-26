Cancel
Maine State

When Was The Last Time It Hit 90 Degrees in Portland, Maine?

The Captain
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 16 days ago
Portland is looking at a HOT ONE today. Many places in Maine will hit 90 degrees today. Not bad for May! It's just a tease, though, because we will see a 30-degree swing with Memorial Day Weekend highs only around 60 degrees. So, enjoy the heat while it lasts. The last time it hit 90 degrees in Portland was July 28th of 2020. Getting to 90 in May is pretty rare, but the high-temperature record for this date is 91 degrees back in 2015.

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine.

