Former U.S. Department of Ed exec brings educational experience as newest Saline school board member
SALINE, MI - Kandace Jones will bring a wealth of experiences from the world of education to her role as the newest Board of Education member for Saline Area Schools. Jones, who formerly served as chief of staff in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education for the U.S. Department of Education, received unanimous recommendation and support in a 6-0 vote from the Board of Education to fill the vacancy on the Saline school board Tuesday, May 25.