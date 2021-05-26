Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saline, MI

Former U.S. Department of Ed exec brings educational experience as newest Saline school board member

By Martin Slagter
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SALINE, MI - Kandace Jones will bring a wealth of experiences from the world of education to her role as the newest Board of Education member for Saline Area Schools. Jones, who formerly served as chief of staff in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education for the U.S. Department of Education, received unanimous recommendation and support in a 6-0 vote from the Board of Education to fill the vacancy on the Saline school board Tuesday, May 25.

www.mlive.com
MLive

MLive

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Saline, MI
Education
City
Saline, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saline, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#U S#Board Members#Elementary Education#Mi Kandace Jones#The Board Of Education#School Turnaround#Education Member#School Districts#Education Agencies#Columbia Public Schools#Advisor#Trustee Dennis Valenti#Low Performing Schools#Students#Chief#Southeast Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Public safety task force at University of Michigan submits final report, recommendations

ANN ARBOR, MI – After four months of work, the University of Michigan will begin implementing recommendations made by a public safety task force. The Advancing Public Safety at the University of Michigan Task Force was formed and charged on Jan. 5, 2021, to address the current state of public safety and security at UM. The 20-person task force, which includes faculty, staff, students and one parent, made 29 recommendations falling into five categories: Public safety governance; public safety infrastructure; human resources; campus and community climate; and future public safety at UM.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Kalamazoo native first recipient of new scholarship aimed to diversify librarians

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Theodore “Theo” Gill never thought he could become a librarian, because he never saw anyone in that role who looked like him. People always said he was personable, empathetic and liked helping others. But until Gill took a part-time job working as a library aid in Kalamazoo to help pay college tuition, the 26-year-old never imagined himself pursuing the career that matches him so perfectly.
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Notes From the May 2021 Saline Coalition for a Quality Community Meeting

The Saline Coalition for a Quality Community met Wednesday. Here are highlights from the roundtable discussion. David Rhoads - Spring cleanup continues at the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve. The Saline Rotary Club is collecting bottles and cans as part of its fundraiser to build a pavilion at Henne Field.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Board of Education Approves Policies and Purchases

The Chelsea School District Board of Education approved a number of policies through consent action at its in-person meeting on May 10. All items were approved 5-0, with board members Keri Poulter and Shawn Quilter absent. The district’s policies on nondiscrimination and anti-harassment, EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval...
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Saline Rec Center No Longer Requires Masks for Vaccinated People

Were you wondering if the Saline Rec Center might still require users to wear masks? Wonder no more. The Saline Rec Center announced Friday that it will relax masking rules in accordance with the new health order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Starting at 9:15 a.m.,...
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

As COVID-19 Numbers Decline, Saline Schools Focus on Prepare on Five-Day-a-Week In-Person Instruction This Fall

As COVID-19 declines in Michigan and Washtenaw County, Saline Area Schools will continue with four-day-a-week in-person learning and scaled-back prom and commencement activities as district leaders begin planning for a return to full-time, in-person instruction in 2021-22. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Steve Laatsch presented the bi-monthly...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Debate over proposed development near Ann Arbor to continue during public hearing

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — A public hearing on a proposed development at North Territorial and Whitmore Lake roads in Northfield Township is set for Tuesday, May 25. Community members can comment for or against the proposal from Chesnut Development, a Howell-based company, that wants the land on the Leland Farm rezoned to for housing and commercial buildings. The property is currently zoned for low density.
Washtenaw County, MIwelovedexter.com

United Way of Washtenaw County launches 2021 21-Day Equity Challenge

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) invites the community to once again participate in a 21-Day Equity Challenge to build our collective’s awareness on the ways that bias, prejudice, privilege, and oppression show up in our work and lives. UWWC has a vision that by 2030, your zip code will no longer predict your opportunity in life. At present in Washtenaw County, it does. This year’s Challenge will launch on Juneteenth (June 19, 2021), in recognition of the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.