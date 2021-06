The rise of online shopping in recent years leads to a sudden increase in the number of packages handled, which increases the significance of the logistics industry in modern life. On the other hand, although machinery and automation got a wide application in the construction site of the manufacturing industry, a lot of on-site logistics work (such as parcel inspection, distribution, and inventory management) is still performed manually by operators. Therefore, it directly leads to low efficiency and wrong transportation of logistics work. In this case, many innovations have facilitated various processes of the logistics industry, one of which is a handheld mobile computer.