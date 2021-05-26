Blinken Wraps Up Mideast Tour To Shore Up Gaza Truce

Multiple Dallas Palestinian affiliated groups gathered at Belo Gardens on May 23 to protest the recent escalation of the historical violence between Israelites and Palestinians, participants condemning the apartheid [“Inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them”, according to the Apartheid Convention]. This comes after the forced evictions of the Sheikh jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem on May 7, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring a state of emergency in the city of Lod after major protests on May 11, and the bombing of a COVID-19 testing center by the Israeli Defense Forces on May 17. Despite these injustices, an uneasy celebration followed the ceasefire declared on May 20, with participants holding signs reading “Texas Stands with Palestine”.