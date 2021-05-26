Cancel
Blinken Wraps Up Mideast Tour To Shore Up Gaza Truce

International Business Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday wrapped up a Mideast tour to bolster an Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, calling for regional cooperation to avoid more "harrowing violence". Blinken met with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders during the two days of talks, throwing Washington's support...

www.ibtimes.com
