The Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks face off on Thursday in a WNBA basketball showdown at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. The Washington Mystics have had some issues this season and coming into this game they sit with a 3-5 record overall. Coming into this game the Washington Mystics have lost two of their last three games but they are coming off a win in their last game. The Mystics faced off with the Minnesota Lynx and the offense put up 85 points which led to the victory. On the season the Washington Mystics are averaging 81 points per game which is strong but their defense is giving up 81.8 points per game and the defense needs to improve in this game. Tina Charles has been the best player for the Washington Mystics averaging 25.9 points while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from behind the three-point line.