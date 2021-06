Some call it soda, while others refer to it as a soft drink, and it's often called pop in the Midwest. Depending on where you are in the U.S., it goes by a different name, and according to celebrity chef and restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis, the same applies to braciole and involtini in Italy (via Giadzy). It's the case for many foods across Italy, though after De Laurentiis posted a video of her involtini dinner on Instagram, it's clear that many know the dish as braciole instead.