Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Huntington Ingalls Indus
On April 29, 2021, Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) declared a dividend payable on June 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Huntington Ingalls Indus also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Huntington Ingalls Indus will be on May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $1.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.17% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com