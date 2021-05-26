Cancel
Chicago, IL

Pritzker backs air pollution protections in overburdened communities

By Brett Chase
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 16 days ago
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is backing a bill in the General Assembly that would help give residents more power to fight new sources of air pollution. Pritzker was criticized last year for his administration’s approval of a state permit that provided an important first step for the planned relocation of the General Iron car-shredding operation to the Southeast Side. At the time, the governor said he had little choice under the law and encouraged reforms to the state’s environmental protection act.

