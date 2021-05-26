The ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live Action Remake Has Been Delayed

Looks like all us geriatric millennials will have to wait a little longer for The Powerpuff Girls to be back on our TV screens. For millennials of a certain age, the news that the old Cartoon Network classic Powerpuff Girls was getting a live action remake was one of the best things to happen in recent memory. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup were a special kind of girl-power role model when we were growing up, so the idea of seeing them as grownups grappling with the fallout of being children expected to fight crime? Well, the idea is not only nostalgic, but feels relatable to millennials, who have been expected to succeed like our parents did on a planet and in a job and housing market that they utterly destroyed.