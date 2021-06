On Wednesday’s Late Show, Samuel L. Jackson did the requisite plugging on behalf of his newest film, the wheezy and awkwardly titled Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. As Stephen Colbert noted, “You’ve gotta pay the bills.” (Colbert was talking about those credit card commercials the perpetually busy Jackson does, but that’s also the conclusion our own A.A. Down came to upon watching Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.) Regardless, Jackson was more than happy to go off on whatever conversational tangent Colbert threw at him after their pandemic-long time away from the interview arena, eventually settling in for a discussion of Samuel L. Jackson’s favorites among the some 150 screen credits of legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson.