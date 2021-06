In particular, when major repairs are pending on an older vehicle, many vehicle owners are wondering whether their repair is still worthwhile from an economic point of view and whether the car shouldn’t be scrapped. Most car owners are of the opinion that it is better to sell a car that is no longer ready to drive. In particular, if it is a total write-off and the repair costs exceed the difference between replacement value and residual value, it is advisable to sell the junk car to junk cars buyer. But even in such a case, it can be worthwhile to sell the used car. Because the proceeds can be higher than at the scrap dealer.