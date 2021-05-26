Cancel
Analyzing Brookfield Renewable's Ex-Dividend Date

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Brookfield Renewable's stock as of May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Brookfield Renewable will be on May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.3. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.17% at current price levels.

