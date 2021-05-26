Cancel
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Newell Brands

On May 4, 2021, Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Newell Brands also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 31, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Newell Brands has an ex-dividend date set for for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.23, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.31% at current price levels.

