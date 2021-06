Climate Crisis, when people read these words online or hear about them in the news, it is hard not to consider their carbon footprint. More and more cars are going electric, and there are both state and federal financial incentives for people to go green. For homeowners, one of the most accessible investments they can make that will also reduce their carbon footprint is to go solar. Using solar panels to power a home is not new, but the technology has improved, and so have the incentives. Before making the switch, homeowners should take a moment to weigh the pros and cons of installing solar panels on their homes. We will review three pros and cons to solar and whether they can be covered under a home warranty.