Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Evercore

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On April 27, 2021, Evercore (NYSE:EVR) declared a dividend payable on June 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Evercore also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Evercore is set for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.68, equating to a dividend yield of 1.94% at current price levels.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Quarterly Dividends#Evercore Lrb Nyse#Evr#Understanding Evercore#Ex Dividend Dates#Dividend Yields#Record Date#Company Shares#Shareholders#Purchasing Stocks#Price Levels#Payouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.66 million. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Kadant reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

LON:BUT opened at GBX 987.74 ($12.90) on Friday. Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Prosperity Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 28, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Prosperity Bancshares, whose current dividend payout is $0.49, has an ex-dividend date set at June 14, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.54% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Regency Centers's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 5, 2021, Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) declared a dividend payable on July 6, 2021 to its shareholders. Regency Centers also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 15, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Regency Centers has an ex-dividend date set for for June 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.59, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.75% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvalonBay Communities

Within the last quarter, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for AvalonBay Communities evaluate the company at an average price target of $199.09 with a high of $231.00 and a low of $162.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding AMC Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $43.09. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Equity Residential

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Equity Residential evaluate the company at an average price target of $76.4 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $58.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:FAS) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $115.85. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $258.91 with a high of $307.00 and a low of $205.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Urban One And Carver Bancorp Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) And Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) are trading higher amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which both names saw a surge last year. Juneteenth celebrates the date of the emancipation of slaves in the US. During this time last year, publicly traded black-owned businesses saw high investor interest.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for McDonald's

In the current session, McDonald's Inc. (NYSE:MCD) is trading at $236.64, after a 0.87% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 2.13%, and in the past year, by 24.89%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Plug Power

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $32.06 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2021

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.43 and a 52-week-low of $32.19. At the end of the last trading period, Ventas closed at $57.69.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX)'s stock dropped the most,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock moved upwards by 12.23% to $25.87 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.0 million, which is 441.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Color Star Technology...