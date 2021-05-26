Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Evercore
On April 27, 2021, Evercore (NYSE:EVR) declared a dividend payable on June 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Evercore also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Evercore is set for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.68, equating to a dividend yield of 1.94% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com