US State Department: Guyana National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Sweden as you celebrate your National Day. The United States and Sweden enjoy a close relationship and friendship that is built on mutual commitments to democracy, freedom, human rights, rule of law, security, and prosperity. As a valued NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Sweden is working to meet Transatlantic and global security challenges, and we appreciate Sweden’s commitment to the Coalition to Defeat ISIS. Sweden’s strong leadership in the OSCE is helping us achieve shared objectives in the defense of human rights and the protection and strengthening of democratic institutions. The United States looks forward to further collaboration with Sweden on Arctic issues, including in the Arctic Council, and identifying ways our countries can tackle the climate crisis together.