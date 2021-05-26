Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

US State Department: Guyana National Day

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:. On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guyana on your 55th anniversary of independence. The partnership between the United States and Guyana is rooted in our shared principles. We value...

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Guyana#Washington Dc#State Secretary#United States#Department Of Energy#Independence Day#Us State Department#Tradewinds#Joint Exercises#Climate Change#Narcotics#Collaboration#Renewable Energy#Dc#Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Swedish National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Sweden as you celebrate your National Day. The United States and Sweden enjoy a close relationship and friendship that is built on mutual commitments to democracy, freedom, human rights, rule of law, security, and prosperity. As a valued NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Sweden is working to meet Transatlantic and global security challenges, and we appreciate Sweden’s commitment to the Coalition to Defeat ISIS. Sweden’s strong leadership in the OSCE is helping us achieve shared objectives in the defense of human rights and the protection and strengthening of democratic institutions. The United States looks forward to further collaboration with Sweden on Arctic issues, including in the Arctic Council, and identifying ways our countries can tackle the climate crisis together.
Politicsklin.com

Secretary Of State Reminds All June 14th Is National Flag Day

Secretary of State Bob Evnen reminds Nebraskans to proudly fly the U.S. and Nebraska flags on National Flag Day, June 14th. Flag Day originated in 1885 to observe June 14th as the anniversary of official adoption of the stars and stripes. Enthusiastically called “Flag Birthday,” Flag Day was celebrated by school children who would assemble to be given a small Flag. “Flags are a reminder of the freedoms we enjoy as American citizens and Nebraskans” Secretary Evnen stated, “a symbol of ourselves.”
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Announcing New Assistance to Respond to Humanitarian Challenges in Central America

Senior Advisor to the President on Migration Amy Pope announced more than $57 million in new humanitarian assistance at the June 10 Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico. The event was co-hosted by the Governments of Spain, Guatemala, and Costa Rica with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Organization of American States (OAS). This assistance is the latest in a series of steps that the United States has taken to implement our ambitious, multi-pronged approach to address the root causes of irregular migration and strengthen collaborative migration management across the region. Through our international organization partners, this assistance will help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of forcibly displaced persons and support access to protection in line with the national action plans of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) countries – Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama. U.S. humanitarian assistance is a concrete example of our commitment to being a reliable partner in the region.
Travelstocknewspress.com

State Department eases its travel warnings on Mexico, Canada, other countries

While travel to South Africa is still not recommended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, U.S. travellers who are fully vaccinated using a recognised vaccine do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless their destination country requires it. The U.S. State Department said it had...
U.S. Politicswdrb.com

US Department of Justice wanted list.jpeg

Global war on ransomware? Hurdles hinder the US response. Why has the United States, believed to have the world’s greatest cyber capabilities, looked so powerless to protect its citizens from these kind of criminals operating with near impunity out of Russia and allied countries?
Worldcaribbeantoday.com

Guyana PM Defends Appointment of Former Prime Minister as Ambassador to the US

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana government has defended the decision to appoint former prime minister and president, Samuel Hinds, as the island’s ambassador to the United States. Prime Minister, retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, said Hinds, who paid a courtesy call on Monday, will make an excellent ambassador to the North...
World24newshd.tv

Sheikh Rasheed meets US State Department deputy assistant secretary

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday met with the US State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie C. Viguerie, reported 24News HD TV channel. They discussed the matters related to the Pak-America relationship during the meeting. They discussed a wide range of issues like the release of Omar...
Militarydefense.gov

The Department of Defense Announces Establishment of Arctic Regional Center

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is proud to announce the establishment of a new Department of Defense Regional Center, the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. The center will bring increased cooperation on the unique challenges and security concerns related to the Arctic region. Defense Department Regional...
Militarydialogo-americas.com

US Southern Command Signs Partnership agreement with Global Fishing Watch

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced on June 5 they have entered into an agreement with the international nonprofit organization, Global Fishing Watch (GFW) to help detect, deter, and identify illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Under formal collaboration with SOUTHCOM, GFW will provide public vessel tracking data and open maritime...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

US Department of Agriculture celebrates National Homeownership Month

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is using National Homeownership Month this month (June 2021) as part of a nationwide celebration to highlight U.S. Department of Agriculture efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans. “Safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in rural America,”...
Worldch-aviation.com

Guyana rules out state carrier for now

The Guyanese government has ruled out the establishment, at this stage, of a state-owned national carrier and instead wants more international airlines to serve the country, located in the north-eastern corner of South America. Speaking at the Inaugural Virtual Diaspora Conference hosted by the country’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation...