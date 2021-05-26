Cancel
Cricket-Children barred from England’s second test v New Zealand

By Syndicated Content
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Children will not be allowed to attend England’s second test against New Zealand at Edgbaston next month after the match was chosen as one of the British government’s pilot events to allow bigger crowds. The June 10-14 test will be the first event in the second phase...

