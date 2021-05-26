Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How the Frenchie Network Wants to Create Dogecoin, but Better

By BTC Peers
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're familiar with cryptocurrency, then you've probably heard of dogecoin recently. Based on the popular meme, dogecoin is essentially a cryptocurrency created as a bit of an internet joke. However, its current price trajectory is nothing to laugh at. Following a deliberate effort to buy into the token by Reddit users as well as a shout-out from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the price of dogecoin recently rose by over 400% in the last few days, though it has slipped since then.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Internet Providers#Online Transactions#Defi#Nft#Pancakeswap#Trust#Coingecko#Coinmarketcap#Meme Tokens#Reddit Users#Strong Blockchains#Blockchain Application#Platforms#Online Jokes#Trading#Liquidity Providers#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
Marketskcrw.com

How cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin can harm the environment

The U.S. Senate Banking Subcommittee met on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of cryptocurrency. The meeting follows ransomware attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and the JBS meat processing company within the last few weeks. Both companies paid their attackers in Bitcoin. But another danger of the growing cryptocurrency marketplace was...
Retailcryptonewspipe.com

Dogecoin creator issues DOGE NFTs—most expensive one listed at 69.42 ETH

The co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, gets in on the non-fungible token scene with his range of DOGE-inspired NFTs. Dogecoin remains one of the most controversial projects in cryptocurrency, combined with the polarizing effect of NFTs, and that right there is a recipe for contention. Dogecoin Continues To Divide Opinion.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Wow. Much NFT. Dogecoin Co-Creator Is Selling 420 DOGE Collectibles

Dogecoin mania doesn’t stop with Elon Musk and Coinbase listings. No, now the world’s most popular meme cryptocurrency has its own line of NFTs—and 420 of them are up for grabs right now. Billy Markus, engineer and co-founder of the cryptocurrency, made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, saying that he...
MarketingSfvbj.com

How to Create a Commercial That Works

Discover the steps you need to start building a successful advertising campaign. The key to successful advertising is making sure you are addressing your potential customers’ needs. How are you going to solve a problem or make their lives easier? If you can answer that, your commercial will drive action.
StocksBayStreet.ca

Investors Seeking Safe Crypto Entry as Influencers Push Dogecoin to Become the 'Currency of Earth'

VANCOUVER – USA News Group – After hyping it through teasing his company would accept it for EVs made by his company Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Elon Musk has now crashed the price of Bitcoin (BTC), in favor of promoting his new favourite Dogecoin (DOGE) to become the “Currency of Earth”, which he believes he can optimize to be more efficient. Musk’s crypto flip-flops have cause heightened volatility in the digital currency markets, leading investors to once again look at gaining exposure to them without actually banking on them individually in their crypto wallets. This latest round of fluctuations has them opening up to other opportunities such as the live-streaming/crypto mining operations of Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTC:HLLPF), Chinese blockchain miners Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON), and diversified crypto miners Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW), all while there are growing calls for online retail giant Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to accept Dogecoin in its marketplace.
Celebritiescryptocoingossip.com

Banking App Revolut Adding Support for Dogecoin Amid Crush of Demand

Banking app Revolut says its users can now buy and sell the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) along with the 29 other digital assets offered on its platform. The UK-based firm’s head of crypto, Ed Cooper, tells Revolut users that the platform is adding support to DOGE in response to the rising demand for the Shiba Inu-themed token.
Commodities & Futureinvesting.com

Kusama Is A Cryptocurrency Success While Algorand Endures A Bumpy Ride

This article was written exclusively for Investing,com. The leaders sit closer to the recent lows than the highs. The cryptocurrency asset class rose to a new high in April and May as the two leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, rallied to over $65,000 and $4,400 per token, respectively. Other cryptos, even those that began as a joke like Dogecoin, experienced incredible and parabolic rallies that created massive profits for those with the foresight to tuck the tokens away in their computer wallets.
Stocksihodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Earns Over $4 Million From DOGE Investments

The Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has made more than $4 million from his investments in the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). In a podcast by MIT researcher Lex Fridman, he has revealed he invested $25,000 in the altcoin in 2016. According to Buterin, he was impressed by the Dogecoin community, but...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

What is Ethereum, the latest surging cryptocurrency?

Ether has long been the second biggest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, but its platform has ambitions that go way beyond a currency. On Monday (10 May), Ethereum hit $4,200 in value – its highest point to date. Ethereum, or Ether, surged in value over the weekend while people were paying attention...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Dogecoin: These Growth Stocks Are Better Buys Right Now

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO:DOGE) rebound was short-lived. The popular cryptocurrency plunged nearly 56% below its peak before mounting a comeback. It then rallied more than 30% -- briefly. Now, though, most of the fleeting gains have evaporated. You could wait and see if Dogecoin bounces back in a more sustainable way. On...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Dogecoin: Don’t Invest When Other Better Altcoins Are Out There

Considering it’s been built on hype rather than substance, it’s surprising Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) has held up in the aftermath of last month’s crypto crash. Or is it? Meme-fueled investors, who pivoted from stocks to crypto in the spring, have made a return to their old “meme stock” stomping grounds. But...
Marketsprotocol.com

SoFi embraces dogecoin after 'watching it incredulously'

SoFi has changed its mind about dogecoin. The company said Thursday that it has begun offering dogecoin as an investment option to customers, just four months after essentially telling them it'll never happen. "Time in fintech moves fast -- like dog-years fast," SoFi said in a blog post. "We are...
Businessinvesting.com

Nokia vs. Juniper: Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy?

The networking industry has grown significantly over the past year and is expected to continue benefiting from the increasing adoption of 5G and uptake of other advanced technologies. So, we expect popular networking companies Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Juniper (JNPR) to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are two prominent players in the networking industry. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, NOK provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ultra-broadband networks; IP networks and applications; and Nokia Technologies. JNPR designs, develops, and sells networking products and services worldwide. Its offerings include routing products, MX series ethernet routers and PTX series packet transport routers.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ditch Dogecoin: These Stocks Are Screaming Buys in June

Stocks have been a wealth-creating machine for more than a century. Over the very long term, the stock market has averaged an annual return, with dividend reinvestment, of about 7%. That may not sound like much, but that return will double your money once a decade. In other words, you'd have a 15-fold increase in your initial investment in 40 years.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Dogecoin Rose From Meme to Major Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and blockchain backers see serious potential for top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which could upend traditional financial systems and impact a wide array of industries. But there's almost nothing serious about Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), a so-called "joke" coin that was inspired by a meme of a Shiba Inu...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Litecoin And The Future Of The Crypto Top 10

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC), while being one of the most successful original altcoins, has generally been overlooked by crypto investors over the past couple of years. However, in 2017, Litecoin was on top of the world for many reasons. For one, it enjoyed a comfortable position within the list of the top10 cryptocurrencies. For another, the coin’s founder, Charlie Lee, was one of the most popular crypto personalities on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), able to move markets with a single tweet.