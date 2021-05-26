Cancel
Henrico County, VA

9597 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Paint Interior, New carpet in the 2nd Primary Suite. Ranch style home with space inside that is deceiving. Large Open Kitchen with large Island opens to the screened in porch. There is an additional family room on the back of the home that could be a Bedroom or Office if you did not need the extra living space. There is a second Primary space that could be an in law suite or family room if you need a large room. Lots of possibilities.

2823 Oakland Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

2823 Oakland Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

A MUST SEE! Extremely well-maintained 3 BR on a lovely wooded lot located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room with brick fireplace and insert, hardwood floors, bay window. Kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and bar, new built in microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Bathroom with upgraded tile floor, vanity and original cast iron tub. Huge backyard with slate patio sitting area, beautiful hardwood trees, professional landscaping and storage shed. Easy access to interstates, golf, pools, shopping, restaurants and county parks.
8359 Scott Pl, Henrico, VA 23227

8359 Scott Pl, Henrico, VA 23227

Welcome home to The Glens at Scott Place townhomes, an upscale community in beautiful Richmond Virginia. The Glens at Scott Place townhomes will include a variety of sought after features like concrete walkways, granite kitchen counter tops, beautiful moldings, tankless hot water heater and more. The Edenton floor plan features a 1st floor master bedroom and bath. The large family room and dining room make a great entertainment zone. The 2nd level has 2 large bedrooms and a spacious loft. Great location and close to interstate and shopping.
5631 Country Hills Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

5631 Country Hills Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

RARE GEM! Completely renovated 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Cross Creek neighborhood on Nuckols Rd Corridor in excellent school district of Henrico County. Home is situated on an idyllic lot with an acre of complete privacy. Walk or ride your bikes to pool/tennis/golf at The Dominion Club! Recent $150K back yard makeover includes huge limestone patio, outdoor fireplace, built in hot tub/ plunge pool, and built in Primo smoker grill. Yard offers endless green space for play and fun! Home is bright with an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area. The entire back of the house is a wall of windows overlooking the beautiful yard. Other notable features are hardwood floors throughout, two exquisite primary suites, both with walk in closets and renovated bathrooms. The kitchen offers 4 ovens, 6 burner gas range, custom shaker cabinets, and white marble countertops. There are several flex spaces to fit your needs. The theatre room will be a huge hit and perfect for movie nights or watching the game! Lovingly maintained home, recently painted inside and out, newer roof and HVAC updated 7 years ago.
12938 Copperas Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

12938 Copperas Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Location! Location! Location! This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath transitional home is just minutes away from award-winning Henrico Schools, and move in ready! The living room has a vaulted ceiling with two ceiling fans, recessed lighting and a wood fireplace. The spacious eat-in kitchen features an island, pantry and dinning area currently used as a sitting area. There are two bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom on the first floor. As you venture upstairs you will find a loft area with balcony overlooking the family room. There are also two bedrooms adjoined by a full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy the outside space either in the screened-in porch, wrap-around deck, or patio area leading to a private, fenced in back yard. There is also a storage shed. The HVAC was installed in 2015 and roof installed in 2014. Make your appointment today!
7849 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico, VA 23228

7849 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico, VA 23228

Now that everything is opening up, how about NO weekend yard work or exterior maintenance? Sound good? Then this is your new home! This almost new maintenance-free townhome is all you need in a home and to work from home! The floorplan was upgraded when built to include a sunny bump-out that works perfectly as a flex space. Work out, work at a desk or read a book, you decide! Super spacious open floorplan you can arrange furnishings to suit your needs. Luxurious kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect counter spot for spectators! Highly desirable main floor primary with en suite bath, walk-in and linen closet First-floor laundry (all conveys), direct access to the garage, and half bath round out the main floor living of this home. . Upstairs are two additional bedrooms (one is super-sized) for additional office space or sleeping quarters. These two rooms share a full bath with a linen closet. Plenty of storage, walk-in, and cubbies on this level. Let's not forget the outside living! Including paver & concrete patios and the ultimate privacy fence. House is partially "smart" with NEST and Alexa capable lights, etc. New paint & carpet. Make this yours!
400 Cedar Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

400 Cedar Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Incredible opportunity for a first time homebuyer looking for a home where they can build a little sweat equity, or an investor's dream! Just needs a little cleaning, some paint, touch up floors, some minor repairs in the bath and you're almost there. Windows are 10 years old; Roof is 5 years old; HVAC is 1-year-old. Note that Primary Bedroom was previously 2 smaller bedrooms. Home could easily be returned to 3 bedrooms. Includes .83 acre lot behind as well.
5202 Wythe Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

5202 Wythe Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Beautiful white brick interior unit located in sought after and conveniently located Monument Square. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered, gorgeous salt water pool, the firepit on a cool night, grilling area, stunning clubhouse with exercise room and handsome card room/lounge, as well as a lovely courtyard. This unit offers an inviting foyer with high ceiling, wonderful open floor plan with gas fireplace in the family room that opens to a cook’s style eat-in kitchen with cascading granite, stainless appliances, island that can be used for serving or casual dining, additionally there is an eat-in nook. Nice laundry room located across from kitchen. Gracious dining room that is light and bright. 4 bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office and the other a media/playroom, 3.5 baths. Large primary room with space for a sitting area, lovely spa like bath, walk in closet. High ceilings, wood floor, wonderful details throughout, 3 private balconies, 2 car garage, great location in the neighborhood, elevator has the ability to be installed in the future should someone choose to do so. Fantastic restaurants and only shopping minutes away!