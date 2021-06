Chainlink coin is a blockchain-based solution for connecting smart contracts to external data. LINK is the Chainlink Network token that facilitates transactions within the chain and acts as an access point for off-chain resources like data feeds or APIs. The price of LINK has been on a steady decline since it was released in 2021, but recent developments may change that trend soon. On June 14th, 2018, they announced their partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which will allow developers to use AWS’s technology to connect different blockchains without needing any programming skills! This means people can create decentralized apps using HTML/CSS instead of coding from scratch – which could be really great news if this tool turns out well.