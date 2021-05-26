Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Fortune Brands Home

On Friday, shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $43.09. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).