Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Health Center to hold free curbside COVID-19 testing event

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston County Health Center announces a free Curbside Community COVID-19 Testing Event on Friday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 800 Adam Drive location. Testing will be conducted curbside by health center staff while clients remain in their vehicles. A specimen will be taken from the lower nostril area, which is less invasive and uncomfortable than the nasal-pharyngeal test. A maximum of four individuals per car is requested. Everyone tested will be asked to sign paperwork to indicate they will follow quarantine guidelines if they test positive.

www.kttn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston County, MO
Health
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
Livingston County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Center Staff#Drive#Quarantine Guidelines#Vehicles#Paperwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Livingston County, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

County reports "surge" in COVID cases

According to officials at the Livingston County Health Department, there has been a "surge" in new COVID cases in Livingston County. "Last week, we added 35 new cases. So far in May, we have had 42 positive cases," a Facebook post on the health department's page said Monday. The post...
Livingston County, MOkttn.com

Livingston County experiences surge in COVID-19 cases; 42 cases reported in May, 2021

The Livingston County Health Department reports it has added 35 new cases of COVID-19 last week. So far in May 2021, there have been 42 positive cases. According to the health department, the cases involve individuals of all ages, the biggest age group being adults 30 to 40. The Livingston County surge in cases hasn’t come from any one facility, but more so clusters of family members and people that congregate together.
Livingston County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office – Incidents, Arrests and MORE Public Information May 17, 2021

April 26 LCSO began an investigation of theft from a vehicle parked on LIV 408. Unknown person(s) forced entry into the locked vehicle and stole at least the following: Bond Arms derringer handgun .45/410 in custom left hand leather holster, Ford owner’s manual for 2013 Ford Escape, Carhartt heavy winter coat in 2x, Brooks Shoes and arch supports, travel bag/suitcase, 2 graduation keepsake books, misc items and clothing, set of audio books on CD, and other items.
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

Water & Electric On County Commission Agenda

The Livingston County Commissioners will handle water and electric matters as part of their upcoming meetings. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30, they will meet with a representative of Farmers Electric Cooperative. At 10:00 is a hearing...