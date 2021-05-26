Livingston County Health Center to hold free curbside COVID-19 testing event

Livingston County Health Center announces a free Curbside Community COVID-19 Testing Event on Friday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 800 Adam Drive location. Testing will be conducted curbside by health center staff while clients remain in their vehicles. A specimen will be taken from the lower nostril area, which is less invasive and uncomfortable than the nasal-pharyngeal test. A maximum of four individuals per car is requested. Everyone tested will be asked to sign paperwork to indicate they will follow quarantine guidelines if they test positive.