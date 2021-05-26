Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Governor: Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER, CO (STL.News) In an effort to get even more Coloradans vaccinated, Governor Jared Polis announced the Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing, where vaccinated Coloradans will have the opportunity to win $1 million, for a total of $5 million in prizes given out. Each week, for five weeks, one winner will be selected. Winners will be announced on June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25, with the final winner being announced on July 7. Coloradans must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify to win on July 7. This public health initiative is being hosted in partnership with the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), Colorado Lottery, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Maryland State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Funds#Cash Prizes#Dor#Ciis#The State Of Colorado#The Colorado Lottery#Pfizer#Vaccine Uptake#Vaccinated Coloradans#Governor Jared Polis#Federal Funds#Winners#July#Public Health#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats wary of emerging bipartisan infrastructure deal

Progressive Democrats are wary of an emerging deal on infrastructure being negotiated by five Republican and five Democratic senators, fearing it could make it tougher to get prized priorities to President Biden ’s desk. The progressives are specifically worried that passing a bipartisan infrastructure package consisting of the most popular...
POTUSNBC News

At G-7 summit, Biden looks to reassert American leadership for a wary, weary West

LONDON — The first foreign trip of Joe Biden's presidency will be far more than a few smiling photo ops and well-manicured communiqués. Many see his attendance at the Group of Seven summit and then the NATO summit over the next week as a one-shot chance: not just to help fix relations with Washington's bruised allies, but also to reassert the faltering influence of the U.S. and the West itself.