Power REIT To Reach The Booming Michigan Cannabis Market With Pending $18.5M Greenhouse Acquisition

By Nina Zdinjak
 16 days ago
Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW) reported Tuesday it will buy a greenhouse cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Michigan for around $18.5 million. The Old Bethpage, a New York-based real estate investment trust, signed an agreement to buy the property with 522,530 sq. feet of greenhouse and processing space. The property is attractively based in the area that provides the “potential for unlimited cannabis cultivation licenses,” the company noted.

