Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) declared a dividend payable on June 11, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 20, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Reliance Steel & Aluminum's stock as of May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an ex-dividend date planned for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.69. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.77% at current price levels.

