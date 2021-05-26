Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Hubbell

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On April 23, 2021, Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Hubbell also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 31, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Hubbell has an ex-dividend date planned for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.98. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.08% at current price levels.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Dividend Date#Record Date#Quarterly Dividends#Stock Price#Hubb#Ex Dividend Dates#Dividend Yields#Company Shares#Shareholders#Trading#Investors#Price Levels#Purchasing Stocks#Books#Payouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein Sells 5,047 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Kadant reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

LON:BUT opened at GBX 987.74 ($12.90) on Friday. Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Prosperity Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 28, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Prosperity Bancshares, whose current dividend payout is $0.49, has an ex-dividend date set at June 14, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.54% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Leggett & Platt's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 3, 2021, Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Leggett & Platt is set for June 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.42, equating to a dividend yield of 3.38% at current price levels.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding American Homes 4 Rent's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 6, 2021, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. American Homes 4 Rent also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 15, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for American Homes 4 Rent will be on June 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.1% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:FAS) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $115.85. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2021

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.43 and a 52-week-low of $32.19. At the end of the last trading period, Ventas closed at $57.69.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 11, 2021

(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.79 0.22 0.39 70.8K. (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.13 0.33 0.38 8.7K. (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 37.44 0.12 0.32 142.3K. (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 103.62 0.32 0.30 4.2K. (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund -...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Discover Financial

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Discover Financial evaluate the company at an average price target of $111.5 with a high of $122.00 and a low of $97.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Plug Power

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $32.06 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Essex Property Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust. The company has an average price target of $310.75 with a high of $333.00 and a low of $281.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvalonBay Communities

Within the last quarter, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for AvalonBay Communities evaluate the company at an average price target of $199.09 with a high of $231.00 and a low of $162.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Urban One And Carver Bancorp Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) And Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) are trading higher amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which both names saw a surge last year. Juneteenth celebrates the date of the emancipation of slaves in the US. During this time last year, publicly traded black-owned businesses saw high investor interest.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Looking into Root's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) brought in sales totaling $68.60 million. However, earnings decreased 6.55%, resulting in a loss of $94.30 million. Root collected $50.90 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $88.50 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Regency Centers

Within the last quarter, Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Regency Centers. The company has an average price target of $62.75 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $47.50.