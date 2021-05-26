Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Hubbell
On April 23, 2021, Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Hubbell also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 31, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Hubbell has an ex-dividend date planned for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.98. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.08% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com