After a more than two-week long manhunt, Aiden Leos’ murderers have been arrested and booked on charges related to the 6-year-old boy’s death. Two suspects are currently being held on $1 million bonds and have already faced charges as of Tuesday, with one being directly charged for Aiden’s murder. Many in the community had been waiting weeks for this outcome following the deadly road rage attack. Many are grateful for the manhunt to have finally ended and for the boys murderers to soon be brought to justice.