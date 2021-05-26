Ex-Dividend Date Insight: FactSet Research Systems
On May 5, 2021, FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) declared a dividend payable on June 17, 2021 to its shareholders. FactSet Research Systems also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 31, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for FactSet Research Systems will be on May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.82. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.95% at current price levels.