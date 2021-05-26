Cancel
Indian government exceeded powers with encryption-breaking rule – WhatsApp filing

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s government exceeded its legal powers by enacting rules that companies such as WhatsApp say will force them to break end-to-end message encryption, the messaging app owned by Facebook argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court...

