Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Understanding Valvoline's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Valvoline's stock as of May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Valvoline has an ex-dividend date set for for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.12, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.76% at current price levels.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Dividend Date#Quarterly Dividends#Stock Price#Record Date#Vvv#Ex Dividend Dates#Dividend Yields#Shareholders#Company#Investors#Trading#Purchasing Stocks#Price Levels#Valvoline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Sells 4,463 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Regency Centers's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 5, 2021, Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) declared a dividend payable on July 6, 2021 to its shareholders. Regency Centers also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 15, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Regency Centers has an ex-dividend date set for for June 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.59, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.75% at current price levels.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for International Paper

Within the last quarter, International Paper (NYSE:IP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for International Paper evaluate the company at an average price target of $64.71 with a high of $96.00 and a low of $47.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Equity Residential

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Equity Residential evaluate the company at an average price target of $76.4 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $58.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 8th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Discover Financial

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Discover Financial evaluate the company at an average price target of $111.5 with a high of $122.00 and a low of $97.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Simon Property Group

Within the last quarter, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Simon Property Group evaluate the company at an average price target of $134.83 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Smartsheet

Within the last quarter, Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Smartsheet evaluate the company at an average price target of $76.67 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $65.00.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Where Air Products & Chemicals Stands With Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Air Products & Chemicals evaluate the company at an average price target of $320.12 with a high of $350.00 and a low of $269.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Graybug Vision Shorts Got A Serious Squeeze: What's Next?

Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ: GRAY) has not released any news since it printed its first-quarter 2021 earnings results May 12, but that didn’t stop the stock from closing up 22% on Thursday and soaring further Friday morning. The beaten-down stock went public on Sept. 25, 2020 at $19 and climbed...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX)'s stock dropped the most,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Discover Financial's Price Over Earnings

In the current session, Discover Financial Inc. (NYSE:DFS) is trading at $123.69, after a 1.24% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 5.90%, and in the past year, by 126.78%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvalonBay Communities

Within the last quarter, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for AvalonBay Communities evaluate the company at an average price target of $199.09 with a high of $231.00 and a low of $162.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Nio Stock Soars On News — And Options Traders Place Big Bets

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) was rallying up over 7% Friday after more news on the electric vehicle manufacturer's European expansion and reports of the impending launch of a more cost-effective Nio sub-brand. The European Whole Vehicle Type Approval license for the Nio’s ES8 will allow the Chinese electric vehicle company...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

2 ETFs For A Potential Market Sell-Off

The market is trading close to all-time highs and many analysts are expecting a correction or sell-off over the next few weeks. They argue that the market has come too far. Some consolidation is overdue and would be natural. Retail investors can protect themselves against market downturns by using inverse...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Tilly’s Declares Special Dividend

Tilly’s Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share, or up to approximately $31 million in the aggregate, on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B common stock. This one-time, special dividend is payable on July 9, 2021 to...