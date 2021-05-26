Understanding Valvoline's Ex-Dividend Date
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Valvoline's stock as of May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Valvoline has an ex-dividend date set for for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.12, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.76% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com