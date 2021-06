The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns claimed the top seed in the Sun Belt West Division after beating the Troy Trojans 2-1 in the regular season finale. It was the last game of the regular season in the Sun Belt and the standings are now finalized for the Conference Tournament. The tournament is broken up into four pools with three teams each. Every team will play two games, and the team with the best record following those games will win their respective pool and move onto the tournament semifinals.