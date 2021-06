Despite voting decisively to stay in the UK just seven years ago, momentum for a second Scottish independence referendum is growing. Nicola Sturgeon argues the SNP has a clear mandate after winning 64 seats at the May election (notably one seat short of a majority but one more than the party won in 2016) and has urged Holyrood's opposition parties to unite behind her in calls for a second vote, as soon as the immediate Covid health crisis has passed.