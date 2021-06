Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante is the “most beloved player in the history of football”, according to international team-mate Paul Pogba. Kante is a Premier League winner with both Leicester and Chelsea and won the World Cup alongside Pogba in 2018. The 30-year-old has the opportunity to add the Champions League to his impressive list of honours when his Chelsea side take on Manchester City in the final in Porto on 29 May. Kante’s tireless performances for club and country have seen the midfielder become one of the world’s best in recent seasons, while Pogba claims his down-to-earth attitude...