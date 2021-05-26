Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MyPillow's Mike Lindell reportedly thrown out of GOP governors event

By Brendan Morrow
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was reportedly shown the door at a GOP event where he planned to confront two governors with his false election claims. The Republican Governors Association "threw out" Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, on Tuesday when he came to its spring conference in Tennessee, Politico reported. The MyPillow boss told the outlet he flew in to Nashville to attend the conference, only for an event coordinator to tell him he wasn't allowed into any official RGA events almost immediately after he showed up to collect his credentials. He now plans to leave Nashville early on his private plane, he said.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#Election Fraud#Voter Fraud#Event Coordinator#Mypillow#Gop#Governors#Rga Members#Nashville#Ceo#Voting#Dinner#False Allegations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Trump, Mike Lindell and why the August election conspiracy should worry Republicans

In late May, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast, "War Room," and said: "Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August." He also said that eventually even liberals such as Rachel Maddow would admit that the election was stolen. Lindell's bizarre theory is that all Team Trump needs is a shred of proof of election fraud to overturn the entire election. Trump and others are watching the Republican-backed audit in Arizona because they believe in a "domino theory" — if Arizona ballots can be proven to be fraudulent, election results in other battleground states that President Joe Biden won can also be overturned.
BusinessWashington Times

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sues voting machine companies over 2020 election claims

Michael J. Lindell, the CEO, founder and face of the MyPillow bedding company, has filed another federal lawsuit against two companies that made voting systems used in the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers representing Mr. Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, sued Dominion Voting Systems, Smartmatic and related...
Economypalmerreport.com

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell gets dumped by his lawyers

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell’s self destruction continues on a disturbing and epic scale. He’s ruined what had apparently been a successful pillow business, destroyed his reputation, and gotten himself hit with a massive civil suit for falsely accusing a voting machine company of rigging the 2020 election against Donald Trump. Now it’s gotten even uglier for him.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell 'Hopeful' That Baseless Speculation Trump Can Be 'Reinstated' in August Is 'Correct'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that he's "hopeful" that baseless speculation that Trump could be "reinstated" in August is "correct." Lindell, a staunch supporter of Trump, has been a key promoter of the former president's baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The conservative businessman suggested to The Daily Beast in an interview on Wednesday that he "probably" inspired Trump to tout an August deadline for him to return to the White House, despite there being no realistic possibility of this happening.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Vows 'Deep Investigation' of Doug Ducey and Brian Kemp After GOP Governor's Meeting Ejection

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced a "deep investigation" of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Friday. Lindell blamed the GOP governors for his ejection from a Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting earlier this week. During an appearance on The David J. Harris Jr. Show podcast, Lindell said that he was now spending "millions of dollars" on private investigations of Kemp and Ducey, while insisting that both were "compromised."
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Mike Lindell's GOP snub, Gov. Brian Kemp's patriotic word salad

"We're still learning more about the origins of the COVID-19 virus — specifically, that we don't know anything about the origins of the COVID-19 virus," Stephen Colbert explained on Thursday's Late Show. "Oh, here's something I know: Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection — which means now we need a May 27 commission to find out why the Republicans blocked the Jan. 6 commission. President Biden did what anybody would do after hearing such depressing news: He went out for ice cream."
Virginia StateWashington Times

Virginia governor's race tests post-Trump GOP support in suburbs

The Virginia gubernatorial election this year will be the first test of whether Republicans can improve their standing among suburban voters with former President Donald Trump out of office. Glenn Youngkin, the GOP’s nominee, set his sights on a path through the suburbs to the governor’s mansion with a campaign...