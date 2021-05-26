Cancel
Lifestyle

Outer Banks vacationers: Don’t leave your guns behind

By JEFF HAMPTON The Virginian-Pilot
Richmond.com
 28 days ago

An Outer Banks cleaning service found a loaded pistol last week in the children’s room of a Kill Devil Hills beach house. The Glock handgun was found in a drawer in a room with bunk beds and toys in a closet, said Rebecca Lancaster, owner of Island Time Property Solutions.

