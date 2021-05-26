Cancel
NFL

Falcons upset following Julio Jones' impromptu television appearance that leaked trade request, per report

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say that the relationship between Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons isn't great at the moment. Of course, the star receiver is a key part of one of the main stories circling the NFL at the moment as a trade out of Atlanta appears to be imminent. While chatter of a possible Jones deal has been around dating to the NFL Draft, things went nuclear this week when he made an impromptu appearance of Monday's edition of Fox Sports' "Undisputed" program. There, he told host Shannon Sharpe -- who called him from his personal cell phone in the midst of the show -- that he is "out of there" when directly asked if he wanted to remain with the Falcons.

