2021 All-County girls soccer teams announced

By Travis Devlin travis@athensnews-courier.com
 16 days ago
Posing for a photo is the 2021 All-County Girls' Soccer Teams Saturday at the Athens Sportsplex. Pictured, front row, from left, Yamilet Mendoza, Nayeli Ramirez, Bryonna Castrejon, Areli Torres, Hannah Miller, Jadyn McEleya, Leslie Gonzalez, Victoria Cisca, Cora Clark, Hayley Toone and Laura Mendez. Pictured, back row, from left, Millie Hernandez, Morgan Morris, Emma Hargrove, Daisy Hernandez, Ester Marcial, Emma Norman, Reagan Embry, Lily Hosmer, Faith Schiavone, Mollie Walker, Hallie Ricks and Avery Jones. Courtesy photo

Coaches recently announced their 2021 All-County first and second teams for girls soccer this season.

Clements Colts

First team

Senior forward/defender Leslie Gonzalez had 33 goals on the season, which brought her goal total in her Clements career to 119. According to head coach Jonathan Hicks, she was one of their primary leaders on the team this year. Senior midfielder Hannah Miller was also selected for the first team. Miller finished with three goals and five assists. She was a member of Hicks’ leadership squad.

“She’s a player who can play multiple positions and in tough situations was vital to our defensive play,” he said.

Clements sophomore goalkeeper Jadyn McElyea earned the final spot on the first team for Hicks. McElyea was in her first year as the goaltender and didn’t disappoint. She had 217 saves with three shutouts. She also had a save percentage of 86%.

Second team

A pair of Colts defenders who are also part of Hicks’ leadership squad earned spots on the second team. Junior Meleni Estrada, who has played for Clements soccer for five years, played a major role in the team’s defense.

“She took charge of my defense,” Hicks said. “She helped lead the bulk of our conditioning this year.”

Senior Victoria Cisca, a six-year veteran in the Clements soccer program, was also a vital part of the Colts defense

Honorable mention

Two players earned honorable mention honors for Clements. Junior defensive midfielder Megan Day and sophomore forward/midfielder Yuritza Olayo. Olayo has only played soccer for three years, but she scored five goals and had three assists this season..

Day is a third year player for the Colts soccer team.

“Her growth as a player has been wonderful to see and I feel like this year really showed her true potential,” Hicks said.

Day was also a part of the Colts leadership squad.

Elkmont Red Devils

First team

Junior central attacking midfielder Daisy Hernandez was selected to the first team by head coach Jake Siefert for a variety of reasons. Hernandez had 13 goals with eight assists. She had 22 starts on the season totaling 1665 minutes on the pitch, which led her team. She had 202 blocks/steals on defense and 49 back-line clearances.

“She was an undisputed team leader, a defensive specialist and an anchor of midfield possession,” Siefert said. “She made the attack go. She led the team with eight assists and was a deadly finisher in the final third.”

Also earning a first-team selection for Seifert’s Red Devils was eighth grader Ester Marcial. Marcial led Elkmont with16 goals and seven assists. She had 22 starts totaling 1610 minutes.

Second team

Senior wide midfielder Millie Hernandez had seven goals and four assists. Hernandez was one of the team captains for Elkmont this season. She started 22 games totaling 1610 minutes. Hernandez was also selected to the River City Shootout All-Tourney team.

Junior defensive midfielder Morgan Morris had four goals with three assists. Morris finished with 218 blocks/steals and 124 back-line clearances. According to Seifert, she was a shut down defender.

Earning Elkmont’s final spot on the second team was senior left back Emma Hargrove, who was a four-year varsity starter and team captain for the Red Devils. She had one goal with one assist. She had 213 blocks/steals and 117 back-line clearances.

Honorable mention

The lone honorable mention selection for Elkmont was senior center back Steph Villa Marcial, who according to Seifert was a back line enforcer. She totaled 219 blocks/steals and 156 back-line clearances. Villa Marcial was selected to the River City Shootout All-County team.

Ardmore Tigers

First team

Senior midfielder Faith Schiavone secured a spot on the first team for the Ardmore girls. She was a captain who led the Tigers in minutes played in the midfield per game.

Earning Ardmore’s second spot on the first team was junior forward Hallie Ricks, who led her team in goals in 2020 and 2021 as well as minutes played.

Second team

Freshman midfielder Avery Jones led Ardmore in assists and percentage of passes completed.

Senior captain goalkeeper Alanna Poole averaged 8-plus saves per game for Ardmore.

Senior center back Mollie Walker, who was in her first year playing in a new position, led the defense in clearances.

Honorable mention

Sophomore right back Gabrielle Alejandro led Ardmore in percentage of tackles completed. Alejandro also led her team in minutes played per game on defense.

West Limestone Wildcats

First team

Cora Clark, an eighth grade midfielder for the Wildcats earned first team honors for head coach Doug Ezekiel.

Second team

Eighth grade goalkeeper Hayley Toone secured the lone spot on the second team for the Wildcats.

Honorable mention

Senior midfielder Laura Mendez received an honorable mention selection for West.

East Limestone Indians

First team

Securing a spot for East on the first team was senior goalkeeper and captain Reagan Embry. She has been the starting goalie at East since she was in the seventh grade. In her final season, Embry made 131 saves and gave up only 22 goals in 18 games, including nine shutouts. In her time at East, she played 106 games and started 103 of them. She set several school records, including total saves with 550 and set the record for East with most saves in a single game with 19.

“Reagan is a leader on and off the field and is a great example of hard work, dedication and sportsmanship to her team and her coaches,” East head coach Max Norman said.

Embry will be continuing her soccer career in the fall at Faulkner University.

Sophomore forward Lily Hosmer was also a first-team selection. She led East with 16 goals. She had seven assists and 73 shots on goal. According to Norman, Hosmer was their most creative playmaker.

Sophomore midfielder Raegan Kelley had 10 goals with five assists.

“Raegan is an expert at reading her opponent,” Norman said. “She’s always in the right position to win the ball.”

Second team

Aleah Sanderson, a junior defender for East, had six goals this season.

“Aleah is one of those players that can play anywhere on the field,” Norman said. “She was a starting defender, but also played midfield and forward.”

Rounding out the second- team selections for East was midfielder Ryleigh Black, who was in her fourth year playing at East.

“She was excellent at controlling the midfield and distributing the ball to create attacks,” Norman said.

Honorable mention

Sophomore Rebekah Phelps and sophomore Emma Norman were honorable mention selections

“Rebekah is a tremendous player and team leader. She was having a great season until she suffered a serious knee injury and missed the rest of the season,” Norman acknowledged. “She continued in her role as team captain, coming to all practices and games to support her team. Rebekah was a real inspiration to her teammates.”

Norman, who started at wingback for East, was the one of the hardest working players on the team.

Tanner Rattlers

First team

The two first team selections for Tanner were senior striker Nayeli Ramirez, who led the team with seven goals, and defender Areli Torres.

Second team

Junior striker Yamelet Mandoza was second in scoring with six goals behind Ramirez. Bryonne Casterjohn, a junior midfielder, also earned second team honors.

Honorable mention

Senior midfielder Samantha Moreno earned an honorable mention selection for the Rattlers.

Of all of the outstanding student athletes who were honored with selections to the first team, second team and honorable mentions by their respective teams, The News Courier has selected Clements Colts senior Leslie Gonzalez as MVP.

The 2021 All-County girls soccer coach of the year, chosen by The News Courier, goes to Jonathan Smith, head coach of the Clements Colts. The Colts finished the season with an overall record of of 11-6-1.

