President Joe Biden's upcoming annual White House budget proposal won't include any student debt forgiveness, according to recent news reports. For nearly 43 million federal borrowers, Friday's news may be disappointing — especially given earlier moves by the Biden administration that suggested a major student loan cancellation policy could be forthcoming. In early April, Biden asked the U.S. Department of Education to review whether his executive authority gives him the ability to enact massive student loan forgiveness without congressional approval. This move gave millions of Americans a glimmer of hope, but we're still await to see the results of this report.