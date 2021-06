Florida’s roster for the 2021-22 season has largely been finalized but there is still some room for potential tinkering and improvement. Right now the team is cautiously optimistic that Keyontae Johnson will be available to play, and there is an expectation that Colin Castleton will withdraw from the NBA Draft. If both of those players were to return, the Gators would have one open scholarship. Of course, anything changing with Johnson or Castleton would open up more space.