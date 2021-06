Hundreds of people in Warsaw on Saturday rallied in support of the Belarusian opposition, days after the regime in Minsk diverted a European passenger plane and arrested a dissident journalist onboard. Among those present were the Poland-based parents of the detained journalist, 26-year-old Roman Protasevich. "I'm calling on all EU countries and the US to please help us free Roman and (his girlfriend) Sofia, as well as everyone else imprisoned," his mother Natalia Protasevich said. "We want to live in a free country, in a country where everyone has the right to express his beliefs," his father Dmitry added.