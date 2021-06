Detroit Tigers rookie Casey Mize knows what happens next is unavoidable. Despite the 24-year-old right-hander’s rapid development in the big leagues, the Tigers are preparing to limit his workload. While manager AJ Hinch has not made his plan official, the organization knows it needs to protect its young arms from injuries, considering the jump from 60 games in 2020 to 162 games in 2021. Mize’s career high in innings was set in 2018, with 114 2/3 in his final year at Auburn; he’s at 82 1/3 innings this year with just over half of the season remaining.