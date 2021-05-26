Cancel
Timo Werner Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead of Champions League Final

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 16 days ago
Timo Werner is relishing the opportunity to play in a Champions League final when Chelsea will face Manchester City in Porto on May 29.

Chelsea progressed into the final to set up an all-English affair against Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side.

Thomas Tuchel's side are the underdogs heading into the final, where Chelsea will be hoping to clinch their second European title after the 2012 triumph in Munich.

Werner only joined Chelsea last summer and could win the coveted trophy in his debut season, an opportunity to end a difficult opening campaign with the biggest trophy in European club football.

What Timo Werner said ahead of the final

"The Champions League is something special," Werner told the official Chelsea website.

"I think when you hear the anthem before the game and the fans get that feeling, that’s when you really start looking forward to the game. It will be great to play in front of fans again because we haven’t had them there this whole time.

"The Champions League final is the biggest game in club football. There’s nothing bigger and we’re all looking forward to it."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "After the Atletico game, we were drawn with Porto who were seen as the easiest draw, but still proved to be very difficult opponents with their aggressive style of play.

"But after the win against Porto, we all started to believe that we could go very far, regardless of who stood in our way.

"We’ve had a lot of good games but I think the second leg against Real Madrid where we reached the final was special because we showed a lot of people that we can win against the big teams. That was by some distance our best game, even if it wasn’t the most decisive."

