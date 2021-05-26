Portland police declare riot, arrest five on anniversary of George Floyd murder

© Getty Images

Law enforcement officials in Portland, Ore., declared a riot and arrested five people on Tuesday following a demonstration held to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

According to The Oregonian, nearly 200 people gathered at the Multnomah County Justice Center, with some starting a dumpster fire and others lighting fireworks.

Windows of the justice center were reportedly broken and the building was also tagged with graffiti. The news outlet also noted that water bottles and fireworks were thrown at local law enforcement.

Local businesses including a credit union, a jewelry store, Starbucks and Ruth's Chris Steak House were also vandalized, the Oregonian reported.

Portland Police told the outlet that they made five arrests in connection with Tuesday's events, though the names of those people were not released. The police also reported finding metal spikes, eggs and frozen water bottles after they cleared out the area.

Tuesday marked a year since Floyd's death, which sparked months of protests and demonstrations against racism and calls for police reform. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's murder last month and is set to be sentenced in June.

Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were also on the scene at the time of Floyd's death, are facing charges including aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.