The Chicago White Sox are more than likely going to be buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline and there are also going to be some sellers. One of those teams selling is going to be a team the White Sox just played in the Baltimore Orioles. They are more than likely going to be the last-place team in the American League East so they should be selling all of their most valuable assets to build towards a brighter future. These are the three Orioles that the White Sox should consider: