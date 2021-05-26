CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Story Says Donald Trump Intervened to Stop Arlen Specter’s “Spygate” Investigation

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 2021-05-26

So here’s a totally random story that we did not expect to come out in May of 2021. Not sure how much you remember from this particular instance of New England Patriots cheating, since they’ve cheated so much over the years and it all blends together, but they were accused of videotaping opponents and learning plays and stealing signals and all of that. Arlen Specter, then a United States Senator representing Pennsylvania, launched an investigation and believed that Roger Goodell and the NFL were obstructing him. That effort ultimately came to an end in 2008, without a Senate hearing.

