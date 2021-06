Naomi Osaka has never been shy about making a statement in support of a good cause, especially as it relates to Black Lives Matter. In 2020, at the Women’s Single matches of the US Open in New York City, the star athlete was spotted wearing several statement-making masks in prevention of COVID-19 and those who died unjustly due to racial violence and police brutality. “I have seven [masks],” Osaka told Forbes in an on-court interview. “It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names [of Black people killed by members of law enforcement], so hopefully, I’ll get to the finals and you can see all of them.”